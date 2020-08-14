Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire, Premium Multisport GPS Watch, features Mapping, Music, Grade-Adjusted Pace Guidance and Pulse Ox Sensors, Dark Gray with Black Band



Add mapping, music, intelligent pace Planning and more to your workouts with the Fenix® 6 Pro and Fenix 6 Sapphire multisport GPS watches. Designed for all-day wearability, these rugged devices put advanced training status, running/cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates right at your fingertips. Plus, a first-of-its-kind pacepro™ feature helps keep your pacing strategy on track — providing grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course. You’ll have preloaded topo maps and ski maps for more than 2, 000 worldwide ski resorts. Other highlights include enhanced wrist heart rate (The data and information provided by these devices is intended to be a close estimation of your activity and metrics tracked, but may not be precisely accurate), smart notifications (when paired with a compatible smartphone), pulse ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition) sensing and Garmin Pay™ contact less payments (not all countries and payment networks are eligible). to maximize on-wrist use time, customizable power Manager modes let you see and control how various settings and sensors impact battery life. Sapphire editions add the quality and durability of a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and other premium materials.

Enhanced estimated wrist heart rate and Pulse Ox to support advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation at high elevations (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)

Advanced training features include PacePro for grade-adjusted pace guidance throughout your activity plus environmentally adjusted VO2 max and training status estimates

Navigate the outdoors with preloaded TOPO maps, ski maps for over 2,000 worldwide ski resorts, multiple global navigation satellite system (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support and built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter

Support for Garmin Pay contactless payments (not all countries and payment networks are eligible), music storage with premium streaming service (may require subscription with third-party music provider) support, smart notifications and more

Battery performance: up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 10 hours in GPS and music mode, up to 28 days in expedition GPS activity mode, and up to 48 days in battery saver watch mode