Garmin 010-01995-10 Vivosmart 4, Activity and Fitness Tracker w/ Pulse Ox and Heart Rate Monitor, Midnight W/ Black Band, 0.75 Inches



Price: $129.99 - $96.56

(as of Aug 07,2020 21:36:25 UTC – Details)



Accent your style while enhancing your fitness with our vivosmart 4 activity tracker. This slim, swim-friendly wearable comes loaded with fitness and wellness features to help you make the most of a healthier, more active lifestyle. It monitors heart rate estimates at the wrist and includes helpful tools such as all-day stress tracking, a relaxation breathing timer, Vo2 Max and activity timers for walks, runs, strength training, pool swims and more. A wrist-based pulse ox estimate sensor lets you check blood oxygen saturation anytime during the day -or turn it on while you sleep. Plus, body battery energy monitoring helps you know when you’re primed to be active or when you may need to rest. Safe for the pool or shower, vivosmart 4 keeps you going strong with up to 7 days of battery life (excluding pulse ox sleep tracking) -while smart notifications with vibration alerts help you stay connected on the go (When paired with a compatible smartphone).

Includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist based Pulse Ox sensor. (Not a medical device and not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)

Fitness and health monitoring tools include estimated wrist based heart rate, all day stress tracking, Relaxation breathing timer, Vo2 Max, body battery energy monitor and more

Features dedicated activity timers for walks, runs, strength training, yoga, pool swims and others; Lens material: Polycarbonate. Strap material: Silicone

Get vibration alerts for All notifications, including calls, text messages and more (text replies available for Android device users). Display resolution: 48 x 128 pixels

Battery life keeps up with you; Lasts up to 7 days (excluding pulse ox sleep tracking) and is safe for swimming and showering, too

Connect to your compatible smartphone’s GPS so you can get accurate tracking during outdoor walks and runs