Gareth Thomas launches campaign to help educate people on HIV | Rugby Union News





Thomas has helped launch the Tackle HIV campaign to enhance public understanding of HIV

Gareth Thomas is hoping his new Tackle HIV campaign will help begin up a brand new dialog and educate those that have abused him and others with the virus.

The former Wales star revealed in September he was HIV constructive with undetectable standing.

Nine months on, the 45-year-old continues to reside a “happy, normal and healthy life” however like many was unaware of what it meant to have the virus when he was first recognized.

Thomas, who has helped launch the Tackle HIV campaign to enhance public understanding of HIV and break the stigma round it, stated: “I felt perhaps 9 months in the past once I spoke about my HIV analysis that I began a dialog and it turns into related for some time, however then the dialog stops.

“What I wanted to do was to keep that conversation going because at the start of this campaign we did a survey and the results kind of shocked and scared me a little bit.”

Thomas speaks with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

A current Tackle HIV survey highlighted the stigma and misunderstanding nonetheless hooked up regardless of advances in science and drugs. Of 4,000 adults surveyed within the UK, 81 per cent stated the primary cause why they might or would possibly finish a relationship with a possible accomplice who was HIV constructive was worrying about contracting HIV themselves.

Fewer than one in 5 people know that if an individual residing with HIV is taking efficient therapy, they can’t cross it on whereas 34 per cent stated they might not play contact sport in the event that they knew certainly one of their opponents had HIV.

Thomas stated: “I live a full and happy, normal, healthy life taking one single tablet a day which means I’m undetectable so I can’t transfer HIV onto another single person whether it be on a rugby field or any other environment.”

Thomas captained of the Lions in New Zealand. in 2005

When the ex-British and Irish Lions captain revealed he had been recognized in September, the Duke of Sussex was certainly one of many to supply their assist. A minority weren’t so constructive and Thomas, who got here out as homosexual in 2009, confirmed he had been subjected to abuse on social media.

“It is not really about me. It’s about people who are being stigmatised against and who are living with discrimination and the reality is this is something they shouldn’t be discriminated by,” he added.

“I really feel actually blessed. I’ve had actually sturdy, constructive assist face-to-face. I’ve had discrimination on social media, however sadly – and it sounds bizarre and I should not even say this – that’s the norm for social media anyway.

“What that does give me is a reality that maybe I am living in this environment now where people are supporting me because people feel like they have been affected by HIV so they’ve learnt about HIV, learnt I am no risk to them and learnt I live a happy and healthy life.”

Thomas performed 100 Tests for Wales

Sir Elton John, David Furnish and the Terrence Higgins Trust are supporting the Tackle HIV campaign, which is able to work to change adverse perceptions about HIV.

“I was the self-version of stigma. When I found out, I thought I was going to die,” Thomas stated.

“My first thought course of was how lengthy do I’ve left to reside and do I’ve sufficient time to inform my household and mates that I’m dying of a virus.

“It took me a long while to find the education to be OK and to have the knowledge to live with it.

“I’m not shouting at people saying they need to know higher as a result of 20 or so years in the past the federal government launched a reasonably sturdy, scary advert telling people HIV – or Aids because it was referred to then – was a killer.

“People feel like nothing has been done since to re-educate people. People think they already know what happens when you live with it.”