Gareth Taylor gets up to speed with Manchester City Women by picking predecessor’s brain

The new Manchester City Women head coach, Gareth Taylor, consulted extensively with his predecessor Nick Cushing earlier than making use of for the position.

Former Wales worldwide Taylor, 47, was introduced because the membership’s new head coach on a three-year contract on Monday, following Cushing’s departure for MLS aspect New York City in February. As supervisor of City Women, Cushing gained six trophies in as many seasons, having moved to the position from the membership’s academy. Taylor, beforehand the membership’s Under-18s males’s coach, has adopted the identical route.

During his maiden press convention – performed from his entrance room through Zoom, the place he was neglected by a print of The Smiths’ singer Morrissey – Taylor defined that he had identified Cushing for a number of years and was as soon as Cushing’s line supervisor earlier than the latter’s transfer to the ladies’s crew. The pair have stayed in contact since Cushing went throughout the Atlantic and each have been tasked with finding out new leagues remotely with none forthcoming fixtures in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor stated: “He’s been a superb soundboard for me to use on this interval. With Nick and Alan [Mahon, assistant women’s manager], I attempted to get as a lot info as doable. At these moments, it made me assume: properly, have you learnt what? This actually is one thing that I need to do. It’s occurred and I’m so grateful.

“The flip aspect of this unlucky state of affairs is that it’s given me the chance to get up to speed on many issues. [The women’s game] was at all times one thing I took an curiosity in: in the event you perceive the lifetime of a coach, we watch any sport. I’ve been watching a hell of numerous our earlier video games, I’ve watched each England worldwide for the final two years after which specializing in our worldwide gamers in Europe as properly, their nationwide video games – even video games that haven’t concerned any of our gamers. I’ve been loopy mad writing notes.

“I’ve had good conversations with Nick on this because he went into the MLS a little bit blind. He was working with the players for a week before lockdown came in and it gave him an opportunity to study the MLS online. It was very similar, in that respect, for both of us.”

Taylor – who additionally had alternatives to seek the advice of Pep Guardiola and his assistant, Rodolfo Borrell – has met the gamers twice just about. “We have to make the best of the situation,” he stated, “to keep interaction with staff and players high but not too high that it becomes monotonous for them.”

Meanwhile, City’s head of girls’s soccer, Gavin Makel, stated that the Football Association had not supplied City with a deadline by which it plans to attain a sporting final result choice following its termination of the Women’s Super League season on Monday. He went on to say that he feared that ending the Women’s FA Cup – which remains to be into account by the governing physique – could be a “challenge” now the league has ended.

“I feel it will be a problem now we’ve terminated the WSL,” he stated. “We’re trying to make plans around what that means for players. We can’t continue to lead players along thinking we might restart some games in another two, three, four weeks. They need a time period where they can reach peak fitness and performance levels. There’s not been any decision made, but I would be surprised given what was decided about the WSL.”

On the wait to hear the FA’s sporting outcomes choice, Makel added: “We’ve not essentially been given a time-frame of once we would possibly count on any kind of choice on that. We’ll clearly wait so long as we’d like to: I feel everybody will simply transfer on, regardless of the choice lands on. It’s a tricky choice, however we’ll see what occurs and we’re comfy with no matter choice is made.

“I think [ending the league] was the right decision. We’re disappointed, as we said when the decision was announced, because we do feel that we could have gone on and added to our trophy cabinet this season – but we also fully understand the reasons.”