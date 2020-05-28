Gareth Taylor announced as Manchester City Women’s new head coach

Manchester City Women have announced that former Wales and Man City participant Gareth Taylor as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

Taylor, the membership’s former under-18s boys’ coach, succeeds Nick Cushing, who left the ladies’s workforce for New York City within the MLS in February. Cushing likewise started his profession within the City Academy earlier than shifting on to City Women, the place he received six trophies in as a few years.

Taylor, 47, has spent three seasons at City’s under-18s, having beforehand overseen the membership’s Under-16s. His taking part in profession spanned over 650 appearances, together with successive promotions throughout three years at Manchester City between 1998 and 2001. His 55 appearances for the membership included City’s Division Two play-off remaining win over Gillingham in 1999.

Following the latest conclusion of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League season, Taylor will begin his new function with rapid impact and might be assisted by Alan Mahon, who took short-term cost following Cushing’s departure.

Taylor mentioned: “I’m completely delighted to have joined Manchester City Women and I’m extraordinarily excited in regards to the problem forward with a really gifted group of gamers and workers who’ve loved numerous success lately.

“I’m actually honoured to have been appointed to this function and I can’t wait to get began with our preparations for an additional thrilling and aggressive Barclays FA WSL season in 2020/21.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with some great people within Manchester City and the Club’s Academy so far, but I’m absolutely relishing my new role within City Football Group and I’ll be giving everything I have to continue Manchester City’s success and growth in the women’s game.”