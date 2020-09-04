Garden City Man Happily Reflects On Living Decades With Tens Of Thousands Of Honeybees Inside His Home – CBS New York

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A massive beehive was recently discovered in the foyer and walls of a Long Island home.

The aroma of honey and the sound of buzzing could be heard from the street, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reportedly exclusively on Wednesday.

Tom Egel is a hit with his Garden City neighbors, and not just because of the 91-year-old’s friendly personality. It’s also due to the unique visitors in his Tudor home on Kildare Road — 80,000 honeybees.

“There was bees in the house 40-50 years ago, but I didn’t pay any attention to it until I retired,” Egel said.

Egel used to run a hardware store, but retired to be at home with his wife.

“My wife passed away six years ago. She didn’t even know about the bees,” Egel said.

It was then a letter carrier complained after hearing buzzing and even smelling honey.

“So I had to put a mailbox on the side door,” Egel said.

That prompted him to call in the experts. Enter Anthony Planakis, known as “Tony Bees,” a retired NYPD detective.

“Oh it was great. It was like walking through a beehive,” Planakis said.

Planakis and his team donned the…