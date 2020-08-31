Garbage truck crashes into woman’s home in northwest Houston

HOUSTON— Alexys Sandoval considers herself fortunate after a city of Houston garbage truck crashed into her home Tuesday early morning.

“I was very anxious. I didn’t even feel none of these bruises until the day after,” Sandoval stated. “My bed shifted and I kind of like flew.”

Sandoval stated the crash triggered your home in northwest Houston to move and bed room walls to cavein Outside, the home suffered substantial damage to the roofing and carport.

“I mean we can’t do anything until everything is appraised,” she stated, including she prepares to get your home and 2 cars and trucks, which were amounted to, assessed.

Sandoval stated she spoke with the garbage truck motorist soon after the crash.

“He said he doesn’t know what happened. He said he put the truck in neutral and then it just took off on him,” Sandoval stated.

Sandoval is not sure the length of time it will require to repair the damage, however stated she copes with her moms and dads and is grateful they weren’t home.

“Right now, we are just in a really bad situation,” stated Sandoval.

The household has actually employed a lawyer and stated they desire the city to spend for the damage to their cars and trucks and home.