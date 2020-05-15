Gap seemingly pulls ‘camp shirt’ from sale following comparisons to Auschwitz uniform

By
Jackson Delong
-

And the title of the highest? “Camp shirt.”

The shirt, which has seemingly been pulled from sale on the Gap’s U.S. and Canadian web sites, was nonetheless advertized as a “camp shirt” on the model’s U.Ok. website as of Friday morning.
(Gap.co.uk)

PAJAMA SALES SKYROCKETED IN APRIL, PANTS SALES DWINDLED

It’s unclear when precisely the shirt turned out there on Gap.com, however the Twitter backlash largely erupted on Thursday. One person labeled Gap as “clueless,” and one other referred to as the shirt “extremely wrong.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“So @Gap made a white-and-grey wide-striped shirt that reminded me of concentration camp uniforms even before they called it a ‘Camp Shirt,'” wrote on Twitter user. “I don’t know if there’s something I’m missing here, but this reads extremely wrong to me.”

By Friday morning, the shirt was not for sale on Gap.com, and even the model’s Canadian website, which had beforehand listed the merchandise as a “striped shirt.”

However, the black-and-white “camp shirt” was nonetheless out there on the corporate’s U.Ok. website as of Friday morning.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Camp shirts, in the meantime, are certainly the title for a selected model of blouse, normally a short-sleeve shirt with a flat collar. Gap nonetheless affords several “camp shirts” for sale on its website, together with different iterations of the very same black-and-white-striped shirt, in a few completely different prints.

The brand still sells several varieties of camp-style shirts on its online shop, including different prints of the offending black-and-white version.

The model nonetheless sells a number of forms of camp-style shirts on its on-line store, together with completely different prints of the offending black-and-white model.
(Gap.com)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A consultant for the Gap was not instantly out there to touch upon the offending shirt. A spokesperson for the model advised the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) it will be investigating.

“Gap Inc. is deeply committed to ensuring our customers are treated with respect and dignity,” mentioned the spokesperson in an e-mail to the JTA. “We are investigating this matter urgently and will get back to you.”

Source link

Post Views: 14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR