Gap seemingly pulls ‘camp shirt’ from sale following comparisons to Auschwitz uniform

And the title of the highest? “Camp shirt.”

PAJAMA SALES SKYROCKETED IN APRIL, PANTS SALES DWINDLED

It’s unclear when precisely the shirt turned out there on Gap.com, however the Twitter backlash largely erupted on Thursday. One person labeled Gap as “clueless,” and one other referred to as the shirt “extremely wrong.”

“So @Gap made a white-and-grey wide-striped shirt that reminded me of concentration camp uniforms even before they called it a ‘Camp Shirt,'” wrote on Twitter user. “I don’t know if there’s something I’m missing here, but this reads extremely wrong to me.”

By Friday morning, the shirt was not for sale on Gap.com, and even the model’s Canadian website, which had beforehand listed the merchandise as a “striped shirt.”

However, the black-and-white “camp shirt” was nonetheless out there on the corporate’s U.Ok. website as of Friday morning.

Camp shirts, in the meantime, are certainly the title for a selected model of blouse, normally a short-sleeve shirt with a flat collar. Gap nonetheless affords several “camp shirts” for sale on its website, together with different iterations of the very same black-and-white-striped shirt, in a few completely different prints.

A consultant for the Gap was not instantly out there to touch upon the offending shirt. A spokesperson for the model advised the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) it will be investigating.

“Gap Inc. is deeply committed to ensuring our customers are treated with respect and dignity,” mentioned the spokesperson in an e-mail to the JTA. “We are investigating this matter urgently and will get back to you.”