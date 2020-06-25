GAO report finds widespread delays in US government response to Coronavirus

“Both the Congress and the administration have acted to mobilize resources quickly to help the nation respond to and recover from the pandemic. However, the negative effects of the pandemic on families, communities, and health care systems and on the long-term economic condition of millions of Americans and U.S. businesses are likely to persist into the future,” the report states.

The report additionally discovered that due to an interpretation of the legislation Treasury was working underneath, they didn’t use demise data to make sure that the direct fee checks have been going to individuals who filed taxes in 2019 and have been nonetheless residing. Therefore in accordance to the report, the IRS paid out $1.four billion in funds to descendants.

The report laid out that the Strategic National Stockpile was not geared up to deal with the demand generated by states and localities in want of private protecting tools, ventilators and different vital medical provides.

According to officers from the Offices of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response who have been interviewed by GAO “the Strategic National Stockpile did not have the capacity to provide states with supplies at the scale necessary to respond to a nationwide event such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

GAO famous that the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar had mentioned in a February listening to on Capitol Hill that the stockpile wasn’t geared up with the variety of masks that is likely to be wanted. The stockpile solely had 30 million N95 respirator masks and the secretary advised Congress that 300 million may very well be wanted for well being care staff to fight the virus if it unfold in the US.

“According to ASPR officials, HHS did not replenish personal protective equipment to previous levels following the H1N1 pandemic of 2009, because of a lack of funding,” the report said.

The report additionally criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on testing for compiling “incomplete and inconsistent” testing knowledge that has harm the government’s response — particularly, the report mentioned, poor knowledge “has made it more difficult to track and know the infection rate, mitigate the effect of infections, and inform decisions on reopening communities.” It mentioned HHS has directed enhancements to reporting of assessments to make the info extra dependable, however notes these necessities don’t take impact till August 1.

But it wasn’t simply responding to the fast fallout from the virus that the US government struggled to reply to, in accordance to the GAO report. The report additionally laid out that an influx of trillions in stimulus spending strained businesses like state unemployment workplaces and the Small Business Administration, which had by no means doled out the amount of funding they have been required to underneath the pandemic.

The report mentioned that when it got here to dealing with an inflow of unemployment claims and making certain that an extra $600 fee was paid out, many states lacked the sufficient infrastructure or employees to reply to the escalating variety of claims.

“According to DOL and representatives of state workforce agencies, states with UI information technology systems that date as far back as the 1970s have reported crashes due to the current claims volumes. While DOL has assisted states’ efforts to modernize their UI systems in recent years by, for example, providing grants, technical assistance, and guidance, relatively few states had load-tested their systems for the current volume of claims, according to representatives of state workforce agencies,” the report mentioned.

GAO additionally blasted the Small Business Administration for not offering them with detailed knowledge on who obtained the loans, data GAO argued was important to offering oversight.

“Congress has charged SBA with implementing the PPP and other provisions crucial to the nation’s economic recovery. However, SBA to date has failed to provide information critical to our review, including a detailed description of data on loans made. The agency provided primarily publicly available information in response to our inquiries. SBA officials met with GAO in the beginning of June to discuss questions we had provided about 6 weeks earlier. GAO continues to work with SBA officials to obtain needed data and other information. Most agencies were generally able to provide GAO timely access to information for this report while executing their responsibilities during this unprecedented national crisis,” GAO wrote.

In only a matter of months, GAO mentioned of the small enterprise mortgage Paycheck Protection Program that “lenders had made about 4.6 million loans totaling about $512 billion” as a part of the Paycheck Protection Program. The GAO argued that SBA had not offered well timed steerage to debtors on how the loans would even be forgiven till a lot of the loans had already gone out the door. GAO additionally mentioned that this system — as a result of in half the pace it was executed at — was weak to fraud.

“Because of the number of loans approved, the speed with which they were processed, and the limited safeguards, there is a significant risk that some fraudulent or inflated applications were approved. In addition, the lack of clear guidance has increased the likelihood that borrowers may misuse loan proceeds or be surprised they do not qualify for full loan forgiveness,” the GAO wrote.

It additionally requires Congress to require federal officers develop a preparedness plan for the aviation system. GAO has beforehand advisable the Transportation Department and different businesses achieve this, nevertheless it experiences the businesses are at loggerheads over who’s accountable. GAO mentioned the plan ought to “ensure safeguards are in place to limit the spread of communicable disease threats from abroad while at the same time minimizing any unnecessary interference with travel and trade.”

