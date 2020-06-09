Gantz to visit Jordan over West Bank annexation plans – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Defence Ministry Benny Gantz is ready to visit Jordan amid rising tensions between the 2 nations over plans to annex areas of the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley, in accordance to a report by London-based Arabic language information outlet Rai Al-Youm.

The report was additionally picked up by Israel’s Channel 12, which reported Gantz’s journey may contain an viewers with King Abdullah II and a visit to the Jordanian capital, Amman.

According to the report, if the journey is confirmed, it could be the Israeli defence minister’s first worldwide journey since he the new authorities was shaped in April.

Tensions between Israel and Jordan have risen in current weeks as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 1 July date for beginning the method of annexation looms.

King Abdullah II has warned that Israel’s annexation plans may spark a “massive conflict” between the neighbouring states, whereas his Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has stated any unilateral transfer by Israel undermines the two-state resolution and will trigger “a violent conflict”.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Saturday that Jordan may recall its ambassador to Tel Aviv as a primary step of retaliation if the self-declared Jewish state begins the method of annexation.

The US administration, nonetheless, has stated it’s unwilling to greenlight the unliteral takeover of elements

of the West Bank and Jordan Valley with out Gantz’s assist, in accordance to a report by Channel 12.

South Africa activist warns Israel can be an ‘apartheid state’ if annexation goes forward

The channel additionally stated the US is searching for approval from Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi earlier than supporting annexation plans.

Gantz has traditionally been an opponent of unilateral annexation however has proven a softening of opinion in direction of the problem in current weeks.

On 1 June, the Israeli defence minister ordered the military to intensify preparations to take care of the doubtless violent fall out from annexation.

In a press release, Gantz stated: “Preparations by the Israel Defence Forces should be stepped up ahead of pending diplomatic moves regarding the Palestinians.”

Meanwhile the US administration, historically a supporter of Israeli annexation, final week requested Netanyahu to “greatly slow the process” whereas President Donald Trump offers with home tensions over the dying of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.

During a convention name with Netanyahu, US presidential adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly warned the Israeli prime minister to “downplay the enthusiasm” for annexation.

According to the New Arab, through the name, US officers questioned Netanyahu over Israeli plans to start annexation, however they acquired no reply.

Bernie Sanders: Any plans to illegally annex any a part of the West Bank should be stopped