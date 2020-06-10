Gantz tells settlers leaders to get onboard annexation plans – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met with Israeli settler leaders yesterday to persuade them to settle for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s annexation plan, Arab48 reported.

“When we take diplomatic steps, we must pay careful attention to what is happening on the ground and in the area around us, including, for example, preserving Israel’s peace agreement with Jordan,” the Jerusalem Post reported Gantz telling the settlers.

He added: “These agreements [including the peace agreement with Egypt] contribute greatly to regional stability and all of our security.”

Gantz mentioned that he retains discussing the plan with Netanyahu. “The prime minister and I are sitting together and discussing the different possibilities within the diplomatic arena and I hope that we will be able to come to an agreement.”

“We will always work in full cooperation with the Americans,” Gantz instructed the settler leaders. “I would like to emphasise here, the United States is our best friend in the world. It supports us with regard to strategic issues that impact our destiny and we will maintain this partnership.”

He careworn: “It is important, moving forward that the unity of Israeli society is preserved in spite of the differences of opinion,” including that he agreed to the energy sharing authorities deal simply to protect societal unity.

London-based Arabic language information outlet Rai Al-Youm reported yesterday that Gantz is ready to go to Jordan amid rising tensions between the 2 international locations over plans to annex components of the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley.

On 1 June, the Israeli defence minister ordered the military to intensify preparations to cope with the doubtless violent fall out from annexation.

In a press release, Gantz mentioned: “Preparations by the Israel Defence Forces should be stepped up ahead of pending diplomatic moves regarding the Palestinians.”

Meanwhile the US administration, historically a supporter of Israeli annexation, final week requested Netanyahu to “greatly slow the process” whereas President Donald Trump offers with home tensions over the demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.

