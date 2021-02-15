Gangel: GOP sources tell me this isn't over for Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blamed former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riot but voted to acquit him anyway. CNN’s Jamie Gangel reports several Republican sources in favor of conviction say “this is not over with the impeachment,” citing other investigations against former President Donald Trump.
