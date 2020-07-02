Gang of Eight gets Russia bounty briefing amid confusion over Trump’s role

After a briefing by White House officers of a number of high House Democrats on Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., complained that “the right people to give the briefing” had been “not in the room.”

Democrats have additionally demanded that each one members of the House of Representatives be briefed on the bounty matter, which has escalated into a significant story after stories that the president was knowledgeable about intelligence stories on the problem however did nothing in response.

“Over the weekend, we learned of allegations that our intelligence services assessed in March that Russia has been offering a monetary reward for killing American troops in Afghanistan. Outrageously, it appears that President Trump has taken no action since that time, not even warning the Russian government to stop,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., stated in a press release this week.

But the administration has denied Trump was briefed on the stories, saying he wasn’t instructed as a result of the intelligence was disputed. It has not made any transfer to meet the full-House briefing request.

“Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

“The intelligence group doesn’t have a consensus,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien stated of the president’s data of the bounties. “And as a result, the president’s career CIA briefer decided not to brief him because it was unverified intelligence.”

He added that he supported the choice by Trump’s CIA briefer Beth Sanner, who he referred to as “an outstanding officer,” to not inform him of the “unverified” intelligence, which is typically offered to presidents with caveats primarily based on the judgment of intelligence officers. Other stories, nonetheless, have indicated that the bounty data was included within the President’s Daily Brief as way back as final yr, however Trump is thought for not studying these detailed paperwork frequently.

The Trump administration has briefed some members of each events within the House and made categorized paperwork obtainable to each events within the Senate. The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to be briefed on the bounty subject Thursday at 1 p.m. and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe attended a beforehand scheduled briefing with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

The Gang of Eight consists of management of each chambers of Congress, in addition to the chairperson and rating member of each chambers’ intelligence committees. So the Thursday briefing will embody Schiff, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

There was confusion on Wednesday about when precisely the briefing would occur, with some believing it might be Wednesday and others saying Thursday. Later within the afternoon, nonetheless, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the briefing would happen Thursday.

Members of Congress on either side of the aisle have demanded solutions on whether or not or not the president knew of the alleged bounties, citing the president’s accountability to guard American service members, with Democrats launching significantly sharp assaults.

“If this isn’t treason I don’t know what it,” Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a veteran of the Iraq War, stated. “As a second lieutenant, if I disregarded an intelligence report… and it got my Marines killed, I wouldn’t be tweeting excuses, I would be in prison. Because that’s the standard of accountability of the most junior officer it the United States military.”

Trump, nonetheless, has slammed the New York Times’ reporting.

“The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “The secret source probably does not even exist, just like the story itself. If the discredited @nytimes has a source, reveal it. Just another HOAX!”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram, Griff Jenkins, Jason Donner and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.