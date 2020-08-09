Gandhi’s glasses, worth more than $19,000, were left hanging out of a letterbox

Written by Amy Woodyatt, CNNLondon

A set of eyeglasses believed to come from Indian self-reliance leader Mahatma Gandhi are set to be auctioned for more than $19,000– after being left “hanging out” of a letterbox on a hectic commercial estate.

Around 4 weeks earlier on a Monday early morning, auctioneer Andy Stowe headed into work and was examining the letterboxes at his workplace on a commercial estate in Bristol, southwestEngland

.

“I saw an envelope hanging out of our letterbox — really, literally, just hanging out,” he informed CNN.

When a coworker opened the envelope, they found the uncommon contents– a set of gold-rimmed, circular eyeglasses.

“They had a little note in there saying ‘These belonged to Gandhi, and my uncle was given them,'” he stated.

Stowe informed CNN he called the telephone number on the note, and traced the product’s seller, who was a senior male who lived in your area.

The male informed Stowe that the glasses had actually been passed to him from his uncle, who informed him they were provided to him by Gandhi while he was used in SouthAfrica

.

“The uncle [was] working for British Petroleum at the time and was stationed in South Africa, and it can be presumed that these were talented by method of thanks from Gandhi for some kind deed,” auctioneers East Bristol Auctions stated in a product guide.