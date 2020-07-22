Gaming Keyboard, WisFox Colorful Rainbow LED Backlit Wired Computer Gaming Keyboard with 104 Keys, USB Wired Keyboard and Spill-Resistant for Windows PC Gamers Desktop PS4



Price: $23.99 - $21.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 22:47:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

WISFOX Gaming Keyboard Widely Match

Designed professionally for computer game, supported operating systems range from Windows 2000/2003 / XP / Vista / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 / Mac OS and so on.

NOTE:

The multimedia keys just work for files on Windows.

Professional Gaming Keyboard With Colorful Rainbow LED Backlit Can Bring You Into A Great Gaming Atmosphere.



WISFOX LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard, Your Best Gaming Device.

WISFOX Gaming Keyboard is professionally designed for PC games,

All designs aim to make you have the greatest computer games experience.

The gaming Keyboard colorful rainbow LED Backlit bring you into great gaming atmosphere.

The all-metal panel gaming keyboard can keep steady, never slip, even you in a fierce game battle.

The ergonomic keycap design makes you feel comfortable, even if you press the button for a long time, it will not hurt your finger.

Interchangeable Direction Key

FN + W: Fast switching “W” “S” “A” “D” to “↑” “↓” “←” “→”. Switching to the game state at any time.12 combinations of multimedia keys facilitate the operation of your work or game and improve efficiency

Perfect Splash Resistance

Two drains on the back provide improved splash resistance. It can’t damage from spilled beverages or coffee, and you don’t have to worry about tipping over when playing games.

Rainbow LED Backlit Mode & Breathing Mode

Sun Shape Keycap: Control Rainbow LED Backlit ON/OFF

FN + Sun Shape Keycap: Switching constant lighting mode to breathing mode. Rainbow LED Backlit Bright Adjustment.

Gaming-optimized Performance

19 NON-CONFLICTING KEYS let you can retain control even if you press up to 19 keys simultaneously.

Medium height keycap Improve your Keystroke efficiency.

2 MS reaction speed.

Ultra-Thin Floating Keycap Design

Detachable keycap design allows the 104 keys of the gaming keyboard to be removed, so that you can easily clean your gaming keyboard and easily install it after cleaning.

Ergonomic Design

The scientific ergonomic design of the keycap design makes it easy for your fingers to touch all the keys, improving hand comfort for long game or work needs.

▶[PREMIUM QUALITY USB WIRED COMPUTER KEYBOARD] : The LED backlit keyboard panel is made of all-metal material, shockproof and wear resistant. The surface of the button is coated with a skin-like rubber oil to add a delicate feel. So it is very comfortable to use, gaming keyboard perfect game assistant. Anti-interference magnet ring, gold-plate interface and waterproof braid USB cables, guarantees stable data transmitting.

▶[MULTI MEDIA & ANTI GHOSTING DESIGN] : The scientific Humanized design of the keycap makes it easy for your fingers to touch all the keys, improving hand comfort for long game or work need. 19-key anti-ghosting technology allows you to use more combinations to win the game. 12 multimedia key combinations for easy work or gameplay to provide a smooth, responsive gaming experience and increase efficiency.

▶[ERGONOMIC & SPILL-RESISTANT DESIGN] : WISFOX gaming keyboard with ergonomic design keycap and keyboard shelf, keep your fingers and wrists in the most comfortable state, no matter how long you type or how intense your gaming marathons are, you are always comfortable, and the Gaming keyboard can keep stable no slip. The spill-resistant keyboard design make you do not have to worry about the keyboard malfunctioning after accidental spills.

▶[EASY TO OPERATE AND POWERFUL COMPATIBILITY] : WISFOX gaming keyboard can meet your work and gaming need. Plug and play without any software, it is an excellent choice for PC, laptop, computer keyboard. It is compatible with Windows 95/98 / XP / 2000 / ME / VISTA / 7/8/10 and Mac OS. (Multimedia functions are Not available for MacOS).