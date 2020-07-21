Gaming Keyboard and Mouse and Mouse pad and Gaming Headset, Wired LED RGB Backlight Bundle for PC Gamers and Xbox and PS4 Users – 4 in 1 Edition Hornet RX-250



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 06:50:13 UTC – Details)

Product Description

BACKLIT GAMING KEYBOARD

Wired membrane gaming Keyboard with multi-coloured LED backlighting, anti-ghosting with 19 key rollover, smooth keystrokes allowing for rapid action in silence, media control keys, gaming Mode function keys, and adjustable legs for wrist comfort.

RGB GAMING MOUSE

Wired Gaming mouse with Rainbow RGB lighting, Adjustable DPI (800 – 3,200 DPI) optical sensor, comfortable ambidextrous design and precise scrolling wheel.

GAMING STEREO SPEAKER HEADSET

Wired Gaming headset with stereo sound for deep bass and crisp highs, soft earpads for prolonged sessions, foldable Microphone with volume cord controls, and a versatile 3.5 mm audio jack.

LARGE MOUSE PAD

A large mouse pad with a smooth surface area for any DPI setting, natural rubber base to prevent slipping, rigorously tested for durability and reliability, anti-fray cloth, and easy to roll up and take with you.

Gaming Mouse and Keyboard and around the Head Gaming Headset and Mouse Mat Complete Starter pack all in one great Gift box (This Bundle includes FOUR items)

PC Gaming, PS4 Gaming, Xbox Gaming, Retro Pie Gaming or can be used for normal day to day Computing

RGB lights for ultimate PC Gaming Experience

Gaming Keyboard and mouse come with 3 rotating colours and breathing mode, 4 colours circular breathing LED Gaming mouse, 4 adjustable DPI (1200, 1600, 2400, 3200). wired membrane gaming Keyboard with multi-coloured LED backlighting, anti-ghosting with 19 key rollover, smooth keystrokes allowing for rapid action in silence, media control keys, gaming Mode function keys, and adjustable legs for wrist comfort

Gaming Headset included has stereo sound for deep bass and crisp highs, soft earpads for prolonged sessions, foldable Microphone with Volume cord controls and a versatile 3.5mm audio jack