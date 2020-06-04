Gaming ‘hero’ retires at 23 due to ill-health

Image copyright

Yifan Ding Image caption



Uzi has competed in competitions around the world playing League of Legends





China’s most famous e-sports player, Jian Zihao, has officially retired from gaming aged 23, citing ill-health.

He have been a professional gamer since 2012, playing League of Legends under the name of “Uzi”.

His decision to quit was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo, where he has five million followers.

Gaming addiction is seen as a big problem in China and the us government often links it to ill-health in children.

In November, it imposed a curfew on online gaming for under-18s, banning them from playing between 2200 and 0800.

In a note to fans, Uzi – also nicknamed “Mad Dog” for his aggressive playing style – said: “I regret to notify you all that I am proudly making the decision to retire.

“As a result of staying up late for years, a fatty diet and being under insurmountable stress, this past year I found out that I was type-2 diabetic.”

He proceeded to say that he had changed his work schedule, exercised and “taken medicine”, but that his situation hadn’t changed.

“My mental state isn’t as good as it had been before,” he said.

“The physician has explained that if I continue there might be serious complications. Thank you to my fans for the support and companionship every one of these years.”

‘Gaming disorder’

Jian Zihao’s fans wished him well and encouraged him to look after himself and rest.

One wrote simply: “The legend retires, by the myth will live on.”

He had not exactly 300,000 replies to his post and 600,000 people used the hashtag #UziRetires

In reporting the headlines of his retirement, state media walked a careful line between praising him as a national hero while also highlighting the risks of excessive gaming.

China could be the second-largest gaming market on the planet, but the government has again and again said that video games negatively affect young adults.

The World Health Organization recognises “gaming disorder” as a mental health condition, but the American Psychiatry Association manual does not officially list it, citing it as a condition for “further study”.