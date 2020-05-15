Gaming-focused Realme flagship to be called X50 Pro Player

Realme executives showcased a brand new smartphone that can be launched on May 25, and now we all know the title – it is going to be called Realme X50 Pro Player (Edition). It was codenamed Blade Runner and can be a pace king with spectacular efficiency, in accordance to the Weibo web page of the smartphone model.

The Realme X50 Pro Player visually resembles the Realme X50 Pro, however is available in a brand new Gray/Silver paint job. We count on this to be a gaming-oriented telephone from the corporate with new software program options to allow you to dedicate all the Snapdragon 865’s may to gaming and reduce distractions.

The specs arent formally confirmed, however we’re fairly positive Realme will go that manner so as to present correct flawless gaming expertise to its followers.

The unveiling on May 25 will see eight new merchandise get launched. Alongside the brand new X50 Pro, we additionally ought to see a Realme TV, a Realme Watch that was teased yesterday, TWS earphones, and no less than two Realme X3 smartphones.

