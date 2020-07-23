Gaming Desk Office Chair, Racing Computer Chair with Removable Headrest and High Back Cushion, BIFMA Certificated, Red



Price: $179.81

(as of Jul 23,2020 17:44:32 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

ORVEAY – Gaming chair,PU leather with adjustable armrests and lumbar support



Whether you’re busy at work or immersed in the world of video games, this ORVEAY chair with high backrest helps to create a comfortable command center. The gaming chair offers maximum support, allowing you to focus on the activities you are carrying out, both for short projects and for long time of gaming.

Durable Design



The gaming chair is made with PU leather, giving supper soft comfort. In addition, the nylon base completes the chair, for reliable support and maximum comfort.

PU leather upholstery

Height-adjustable armrest

Tilt control

Headset pillow and lumbar cushion

360-degree swivel

Smooth-rolling casters

Some assembly required

Personalized comfort



The tilt control of the chair allows easy reclining and the height-adjustable armrest can be raised or lowered as needed. The chair also provides an additional head cushion and a lumbar cushion for lower back support.

Supper comfort



Move with ease thanks to the chair’s 360-degree swivel and smooth-rolling castor wheels. The chair offers stability and mobility, whether turning to follow a conversation with coworkers or rolling the chair from one area of the room to another.

Material: The top is made of premium PU leather upholstery, and it is a nylon base; along the sides and bottom is made of PVC material..High Density shaping sponge,which is very comfortable.

Ultra comfort and control: Designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction high-back gaming chair provides ultimate comfort and control for your back, no matter at work or play.

Custom fit and Lumbar Support: With height-adjustable armrest and tilt control for easily reclining; headset pillow and lumbar cushion offer added support

Adjustable Computer Chair: 360-degree swivel and smooth-rolling casters for changing direction or gliding along the floor; some assembly required

Size: 22 x 29.5 x 51.2inches;up to 54.7 inches; weight: 40 pounds