Gaming Chair Office Desk Chair High Back Computer Chair Ergonomic Adjustable Racing Chair Executive PC Chair with Headrest,Massager Lumbar Support & Retractible Footrest (Blue)



Price: $133.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 19:35:27 UTC – Details)



✔ANSUIT COMPUTER GAMING CHAIR

Ansuit is inspired by the three words of safety, comfort and uniqueness.We are committed to creating computer gaming chair that is both healthy and comfortable. ✔WHY CHOOSE US ?

Ansuit ergonomic body-hugging design for natural curvature of a person’s back, high quality soft PU high back which can be locked at any angle between 90-155 degree, plus 25 degree rocking function. Height adjustable seat, sideways rotatable and 7 level height adjustable armrest, all for finding your most comfort position while working, gaming, napping or relaxing, no more back pain or fatigue for long time gaming or working! ✔ AFTER SALES SERVICE POLICY

We take every gaming chair seriously. Strict inspection has been carried out from product design to factory testing. We hope every customer can get the perfect product, so we will always work hard to make you satisfied. Sincerely thank you for purchasing our computer gaming chair. Feature:

√Larger-size seat cushion, wider chair back

√Ergonomic thicker sponge padding, high-quality PU covering.

√Ergonomic head, back, lumbar support

√Vibratory massage function, effectively relieve lumbar fatigue

√360 degree swivel / 90 to 170 degree tilt mechanism

√Smoothly height adjustable / Fully adjustable armrests

√Heavy duty chair base with castors for greater stability

√Maximum Capacity: 300LBS

√Lifetime warranty on frame and 12 month warranty on parts Size:

√Overall Height: 46.8″-50.0″

√Seat Area: 20.8″(w)x19.5″(d) Note:

Please check the size carefully before purchasing. It is especially important to choose a comfortable chair of the right size. Package included:

1×Gaming chair

1×Headrest cushion & lumbar cushion (USB electric massager contained)

1×Installation instruction

1×Adjustable footrest

★[HIGH QUALITY RACING CHAIR]: Strong metal frame designed to help promote a comfortable seated position;High Density shaping sponge,more comfort,anti-oxidation,elasticity resilience and service life;Soft smooth PU leather more comfort,water-proof, fade resistant and easy to clean; Neat stitching and beautiful logo embroidery.

★[ERGONOMIC GAMING CHAIR]:Office gaming chair are designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction,High back body-hugging design for natural curvature of a person’s back, plus detachable lumbar support and headrest as free gift, no more back pain or fatigue for long time gaming or working.

★[MULTI FUNCTION ADJUSTABLE OFFICE CHAIR]:Armrest and seat-height adjustable; 90~170°reclining and rocking; 360°swivel; Smooth-rolling casters; Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.With a pull-out flip over footrest and rocked back, you can nap on the chair like on the bed,which is perfect for relaxation during your busy working days and intense gaming time.

★[TOP CONFIGURATION]Explosion-proof gas spring of international standards ,5-point base built with heavy duty chair base with castors,have great stability and mobility. Capacity:300LBS

★[EXCELLENT AFTER SALES SERVICES] Free replacement or money back for any reason within 30 days,Lifetime warranty on frame,12 month warranty on parts..We guarantee you will love this gaming office chair, but if you’re not satisfied with this gaming chair, please get in touch with us. we will do our best to solve the problem for you.