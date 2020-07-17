Gaming Chair Computer Chair Office Chair Ergonomic High Back Racing Video Chair with Headrest,Massager Lumbar Support & Retractable Footrest (Black)



[HIGH QUALITY RACING CHAIR]: Strong metal frame designed to help promote a comfortable seated position;High Density shaping sponge,more comfort,anti-oxidation,elasticity resilience and service life;Soft smooth PU leather more comfort,water-proof, fade resistant and easy to clean; Neat stitching and beautiful logo embroidery.

[ERGONOMIC GAMING CHAIR]:Office gaming chair are designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction,High back body-hugging design for natural curvature of a person’s back, plus detachable lumbar support and headrest as free gift, no more back pain or fatigue for long time gaming or working.

[MULTI FUNCTION ADJUSTABLE OFFICE CHAIR]:Armrest and seat-height adjustable; 90~170°reclining and rocking; 360°swivel; Smooth-rolling casters; Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.With a pull-out flip over footrest and rocked back, you can nap on the chair like on the bed,which is perfect for relaxation during your busy working days and intense gaming time.

[TOP CONFIGURATION]Explosion-proof gas spring of international standards ,5-point base built with heavy duty chair base with castors,have great stability and mobility. Capacity:300LBS

[EXCELLENT AFTER SALES SERVICES] Free replacement or money back for any reason within 30 days,Lifetime warranty on frame,12 month warranty on parts..We guarantee you will love this gaming office chair, but if you’re not satisfied with this gaming chair, please get in touch with us. we will do our best to solve the problem for you.