Gamification In Higher Education: A Solid Strategy

Gamification In Higher Education

When the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, introduced a 3-course certificate program, there was a great deal of enjoyment around eLearn ing gamification as one of its most appealing tools.

Kenan, part of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, pictured its Creative Catalyst Certificate program as a cost-efficient, versatile, and ingenious continuing education experience that would motivate artists of all disciplines to equate their intrinsic abilities and innovative practices into brand-new experiences and expert chances. As would be anticipated, management at the art school was open to ingenious and innovative methods. Kenan trainees were mainly a mix of community-based artists and standard undergraduate art trainees.

The Creative Catalyst Initiative dealt with difficulties at 2 levels. First of all, Kenan trainees mainly did not have business abilities that would permit …