GameStop CEO George Sherman to step down, as the company shifts to develop online business

Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous, Dan Howley, and Kristin Myers discuss the latest GameStop news.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Deadly Tesla crash: No driver was behind the wheel according to police
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman and Seana Smith discuss the deadly Tesla crash and the company's autopilot feature.
Dr. Fauci reacts to poll finding almost half of Republicans don’t want vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is "quite frustrating" that a large percentage of Republicans are hesitant about receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a...
Massive blaze destroys historic windmill in Cape Town
A massive fire is burning in Cape Town's Table Mountain National Park, damaging buildings and prompting the evacuation of hikers from the city's most...
Google unveils $200 million mega campus plans in San Jose, California
Yahoo Finance's Zack Guzman and Aikiko Fujita discuss Google's plans to develop a $200 million campus in San Jose, California with the city's Mayor...
Consumers worldwide spent $900B more online in 2020: RPT
Consumers spent an additional $900 billion in online retail last year, according to Mastercard’s latest Recovery Insights report. Bricklin Dwyer, Mastercard Chief Economist, joins...