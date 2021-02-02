Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith speak with Jordan Belfort about Gamestop, the dangers of short selling stock, and the future of retail investing.
GameStop boom ‘deserves applause’ but buyers ‘better be careful’: Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort
ByHanna Shardi
