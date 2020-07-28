GameSir GSW60P193 Playstation 4 Battery Pack Rechargeable Battery Replacement Compatible with PS4 / PS4 Slim / PS4 Pro Controller



Price: $31.99 - $11.76

(as of Jul 28,2020 06:39:17 UTC – Details)



GameSir Rechargeable Battery Pack

for PS4 / PS4 Slim / PS4 Pro controller

How to install

Plug & Play

Fast Charging

Say goodbye to AA batteries! 1000mAh rechargeable batteries fully charged 2.5 hours to provide about 10-12 hours gameplay.

LED Charging Indicator

Red light state the battery pack is charging; Once batteries are fully charged the indicator light will turn blue.

Intelligent Protection

Protect your controller battery with secure circuit settings plus overcharge protection, help you enjoy game with safety.

Product Specifications:

Input Voltage: DC 5V

Work Time: more than 12 hours

Charge Time: 2.5 hours

Battery Capacity: 1000mA

Product size: 2.95 x 2.56 x 1.97 inch

Color: white

Weight: 53g

USB Cable: Micro USB to USB (3m / 10ft)

Package Content:

1 x Battery Pack for PS4

1 x USB Charging Cable (10ft)

1 x Instructional Manual

High Capacity: Fully charged in under 2.5 hours, 1000mAh capacity rechargeable battery, running time longer than OEM battery for game playing.

Smart Charging: The charging kit is with over-charge protection and secure circuit setting, preserving the lifespan of the battery.

Clear Indicator: LED lights to indicate when charge is in process/complete, Red LED charge indicators turn to blue once controllers are fully charged.

Easy to Use: Plug and play, power up your batteries. Gold Plated connector expands and maximizes your gaming experience with GameSir’s gaming accessories.

USB Charging Cable: 10 feet cable, long enough and allows play while charging Nylon braided cable – sturdy tangle-free Gold-plated connector-fast charging speed.