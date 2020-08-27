Gamescom Opening Night Live: biggest trailers and announcements

Gamescom 2020 may not be the in-person spectacle we’ve come to know, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a big deal. The virtual version of the trade show kicked off with Gamescom Opening Night Live, a two-hour-long event that featured plentiful announcements and trailers, covering everything from the Fall Guys phenomenon to upcoming blockbusters like Star Wars: Squadrons and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

If you missed the show, here are all the biggest reveals.

Dragon Age is still alive

It’s been a long time since we heard about the next Dragon Age. And while BioWare didn’t reveal a new trailer for the game, the studio at least proved it’s still in the works with a behind-the-scenes video full of concept art, early game renders, and lots of staff excited about the fantasy realm.

The Sims meets Star Wars

One of the biggest surprises of the show was the latest Star Wars experience, which takes place in the world of The Sims. The latest expansion for The Sims 4 is called Journey to Batuu, and it’s launching on September 8th.

Fall Guys is getting a second season

It feels like Fall Guys, the unofficial game of the…