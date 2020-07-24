Game of Thrones Tarot Card Set (Game of Thrones Gifts, Card Game Gifts, Arcana Tarot Card Set)



Price: points - Details)

Explore Game of Thrones with this beautifully rendered and wholly original tarot card deck Includes 78 gorgeously illustrated cards and hardcover guidebook: This deluxe box melds the tradition of the tarot with the deep archetypes of Game of Thrones. Each card, from the Major Arcana to the Cups, Coins, Spears, and Swords of the Minor Arcana, offers a rich and meaningful experience. Game of Thrones fans will pore over a treasure trove of much-loved characters, scenes, and stories from the mega-hit television show depicted in a style both surprising and true to the world of Westeros. An accompanying hardcover booklet explains the symbolism of each card and how to use them in a tarot reading. Includes 78 full-color cards, 114-page hardcover 2-color booklet, and an attractive hinged presentation box.

Written by tarot expert and author, Liz Dean, author of four tarot decks and ten books including The Ultimate Guide to Tarot and The Art of Tarot.

Illustrated by Craig Cross with Game of Thrones imagery. With 78 gorgeously illustrated cards and hardcover guidebook, fans of Game of Thrones will enjoy referring to the card meanings in the book. Cards are sturdy and easy to shuffle, but large enough to see the intricate illustrations

An enduring and unique gift for Game of Thrones fans © 2017 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. Game of Thrones and related trademarks are the property of Home Box Office, Inc





From the Publisher

HBO’s Game of Thrones Tarot



Explore Game of Thrones with this beautifully rendered and wholly original tarot card deck.

Product details:

Box with hinged lid

78 full-color tarot cards

114-page hardcover 2-color booklet

How to Use the Book and Deck

As per the tradition of tarot, a tarot deck may be called upon whenever answers, insights, or guidance are needed. Lay out the cards for a reading, then refer to the card meanings in the book which suggest how the cards’ imagery and scenes might play out in your own life. (You may prefer to use just the cards rather than this book, tapping into your personal knowledge of Game of Thrones).

Five tarot spreads are included in the pages of the book, but you could also use your own. Each card, from the Major Arcana to the Cups, Coins, Spears, and Swords of the Minor Arcana, offers a rich and meaningful experience–a treasure trove of much-loved characters, scenes, and stories depicted in a style both surprising and true to the world of Westeros.

Key meanings: Endings, rebirth, loss, transformation, release, truth

Arya Stark is Death personified. A trained assassin, she holds her sword, Needle, a symbol of the lives she has taken to avenge those of her family. Behind her is the Hall of Faces in the House of Black and White: a library of masks, or identities, worn to kill. Through her training with Jaqen H’ghar she considers killing off her old identity, to become ‘no one.’ She is released when she affirms her name as Arya Stark. She is reborn with a stronger sense of self.

Key meanings: Love, attraction, decisions, maturity, growth

Atop the Wall in a tender embrace, Jon Snow and Ygritte are about to kiss. These two outsiders, a Wildling and a man labeled as ‘illegitimate,’ have just survived a perilous climb. The skyscape, with its gray and orange, holds the light of love and clouds of doubt: love, like the Wall itself, means risk. This is love, and Ygritte has claimed Jon—’I’m your woman now, Jon Snow.’ Jon looks directly at Ygritte, yet her eyes are cast downward.

Key meanings: Balance, adjustment, resources, guidance, choices, moderation

A gentle, cerebral soul, Samwell Tarly must quickly adjust to life at Castle Black. He cannot fight, but he finds a protector in Jon Snow, who helps him survive the brutality of training. His mind is his greatest resource. After destroying a White Walker with dragonglass, Samwell turns to books for an explanation. Reading at Castle Black’s library, he discovers that obsidian blades may have protected the Children of the Forest.

(C) 2018 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.