(Piano Solo Songbook). 11 songs from the much anticipated final season of Game of Thrones , which earned a record number of Emmy Award nominations in 2019: Arrival at Winterfell * Flight of Dragons * Game of Thrones * The Iron Throne * Jenny of Oldstones * The Last of the Starks * The Last War * The Night King * Not Today * The Rains of Castamere * Stay a Thousand Years.