Game of Thrones: Season 1

<p>Game of Thrones: The Complete First Season (Corrected/DVD)</p><p>Get in the ‘Game’! Experience the first season of this visionary HBO series based on the bestselling books by George R.R. Martin. Set in the mythical world of Westeros, ‘Game of Thrones’ follows the many driven inhabitants who thirst for control of the Iron Throne. But in a land where seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming…and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, a long-forgotten evil has awakened. In Season One, the story centers on three primary areas: the Stark and the Lannister families, whose designs on controlling the throne threaten a tenuous peace; the dragon princess Daenerys, heir to the former dynasty, who waits just over the Narrow Sea with her malevolent brother Viserys; and the Great Wall–a massive barrier of ice where terrible danger is stirring.</p>