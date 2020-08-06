Game of Thrones Robb Stark Figure



Price: $34.00

(as of Aug 06,2020 19:02:17 UTC – Details)



Dark Horse has rocked the collectibles world with its series of stunning Game of Thrones figures. Sculpted and painted with painstaking detail, these 7-8 inch figures capture the character of the show and the likenesses of the HBO series cast. Our first two releases, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, were named “best figures of Comic-Con” by the io9 website when they were revealed last year. We think the same acclaim will happen with these new figures. All figures are packaged in a deluxe window-box format.

Officially licensed from the HBO series

Sculpted and painted with painstaking detail

Figure stands 8″ tall

Non-articulated figure

Deluxe window-box packaging