Game of Thrones Inspired Napkins Cocktail Beverage Drink Party Paper 20 Ct. 5 Inch

20 different colored and beautifully crafted to accent your feasting table wine, beer, ale, or mead.

Celebrate and toast the end of an epic era with these one-of-a-kind items.

TWENTY – 3 Ply Paper Napkins with Gold Embossed Details

5 of each Variety. BLACK – WINTER IS COMING. RED – I DRINK AND I KNOW THINGS. GREEN – MOTHER OF DRAGONS. BLUE – IF YOU WANT A WHORE BUY HER, IF YOU WANT A QUEEN EARN HER.

5 Inch Square Cocktail Beverage Size

Fun Fan favorite!

