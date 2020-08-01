Game of Thrones: House Targaryen: Desktop Stationery Set (With Pen)

Price:
points - Details)
New from Insight’s best-selling Game of Thrones stationery series, the Game of Thrones: House Targaryen: Desktop Stationery Set invites fans to write like a member of House Targaryen!
Enter the world of Game of Thrones with this collectible desktop stationery set inspired by the hit HBO original series. Housed in a specially made display box, this one-of-a-kind Targaryen-themed stationery set contains a 128-page pocket journal, twenty sheets of letterhead paper and envelopes—all with the iconic Targaryen House sigil—as well as a quill pen for all your writing needs. Taking fans further into the land of Westeros, this spectacular stationery set is the perfect way to celebrate HBO's Game of Thrones.
Enter the world of Game of Thrones with this collectible desktop stationery set inspired by the hit HBO original series. Housed in a specially made display box, this one-of-a-kind Targaryen-themed stationery set contains a 128-page pocket journal, twenty sheets of letterhead paper and envelopes—all with the iconic Targaryen House sigil—as well as a quill pen for all your writing needs. Taking fans further into the land of Westeros, this spectacular stationery set is the perfect way to celebrate HBO's Game of Thrones.