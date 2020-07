Price: points - Details)

Noble, stoic, and resilient, House Stark has endured some of the darkest periods in the history of Westeros. Known for their motto “Winter Is Coming,” the Starks’ notably grim outlook on life acts as a necessary shield against the brutalities of the Seven Kingdoms. Displaying the direwolf on their sigil, the Starks are just as loyal and fierce as the creature itself, making them perhaps the most honorable family in the land, and as a result, often the most maligned.