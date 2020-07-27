Game of Thrones House Stark Collegiate Snapback Hat



Price: $11.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 11:54:33 UTC – Details)



Rep House Stark with this Game of Thrones snapback hat. This hat features two custom embroidered designs. The Dire Wolf is displayed across the front and a text design is featured on the side. Find the perfect fit with the adjustable snapback. Keep the wind and sun out of your eyes with this hat’s flat bill. This cap is also made from an acrylic wool blend which protects it against the elements, making it a long-lasting collectible. If you’re a diehard fan of House Stark, then this snapback hat is the perfect addition to your collection of fan merchandise.

ADJUSTABLE SNAPBACK – The adjustable snapback allows this hat to fit most heads

OFFICIALLY LICENSED – This piece of Game of Thrones merchandise is officially licensed and 100% authentic

HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL – This snapback cap is made from an acrylic wool blend which makes it a long-lasting collectible

WASHING INSTRUCTIONS – Hand wash with cold water, lay flat to dry, do not iron, bleach or dry clean