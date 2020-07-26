Game of Thrones Collection George R.R. Martin 6 Books Set (A Dance With Dragons, A Feast for Crows, A Storm of Swords: Blood and Gold: Part 2,A Game of Thrones..



Game of Thrones Collection George R.R. Martin 6 Books Set includes titles in this collection :- A Dance With Dragons, A Feast for Crows, A Storm of Swords: Blood and Gold: Part 2,A Storm of Swords: Steel and Snow: Part 1, A Clash of Kings, A Game of Thrones. Description:- A Dance With Dragons (Song of Ice & Fire) In the aftermath of a colossal battle, the future of the Seven Kingdoms hangs in the balance once again–beset by newly emerging threats from every direction. In the east, Daenerys Targaryen, the last scion of House Targaryen, rules with her three dragons as queen of a city built on dust and death. A Feast for Crows (Song of Ice & Fire) After centuries of bitter strife, the seven powers dividing the land have beaten one another into an uneasy truce. But it’s not long before the survivors, outlaws, renegades, and carrion eaters of the Seven Kingdoms gather. Now, as the human crows assemble over a banquet of ashes, daring new plots and dangerous new alliances are formed, while surprising faces–some familiar. A Storm of Swords: Blood and Gold: Part 2 (Song of Ice & Fire) Split into two books for the paperback, the third volume in George R.R. Martin’s superb and highly acclaimed epic fantasy A Song of Ice and Fire continues the richest, most exotic and mesmerising saga since The Lord of the Rings. A Storm of Swords: Steel and Snow: Part 1 (Song of Ice & Fire) Split into two books for the paperback, the third volume in George R.R. Martin’s superb and highly acclaimed epic fantasy A Song of Ice and Fire continues the richest, most exotic and mesmerising saga since The Lord of the Rings. A Clash of Kings (Song of Ice & Fire) A comet the color of blood and flame cuts across the sky. And from the ancient citadel of Dragonstone to the forbidding shores of Winterfell, chaos reigns. A Game of Thrones (Song of Ice & Fire) In a land where summers can last decades and winters a lifetime, trouble is brewing.



