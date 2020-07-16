Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond: The Complete Series(Gift for Game of Thrones Fan)



Price: $7.97

(as of Jul 16,2020 02:05:18 UTC – Details)

In two parts, the book follows the story of the South, where kings and queens battle for the Iron Throne, and of the North, where the White Walkers and their army of the dead gather.

Covering all eight seasons of the show, this definitive guide is a must-have companion for every Game of Thrones fan.

• Filled with bold infographics and illuminating timelines

• Features original essays that unpack 8-season-long plot lines and character arcs

• Stunning photography featuring the show’s characters

Packed with original art, photography, essays, illustrations, and infographics, this volume grants devout fans access into the world of Game of Thrones.

• The perfect gift for fans of Game of Thrones and George RR Martin

• Great for those who enjoyed Inside HBO’s Game of Thrones: Seasons 1 & 2 by Bryan Cogman and Inside HBO’s Game of Thrones: Seasons 3 & 4 by C.A. Taylor.

©2019 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. Game of Thrones and related trademarks are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.