Game of Thrones 2020-2021 16-Month Wall Calendar

Now spanning 16 months, The Game of Thrones 2020-2021 Wall Calendar features images of one of the most talked-about and celebrated casts on television, including Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, and more. Now including a bonus pull-out poster!



Summers span decades. Winters can last a lifetime. And the struggle for the Iron Throne has begun. It will stretch from the south —where heat breeds plots, lusts, and intrigues—to the vast and savage eastern lands and all the way to the frozen north, where an 800-foot wall of ice protects the kingdom from the dark forces that lie beyond. Kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars, lords, and honest men…all will play the Game of Thrones, an original series based on George R.R. Martin's best-selling A Song of Ice and Fire series.



