Game Controller Wall Mount Stand Holder (2 Pack) for XBOX ONE SWITCH PS4 STEAM PC NINTENDO, Universal Gamepad Accessories – No screws, Stick on, Black By Brainwavz (V2 – Improved Adhesion) UGC1



Price: $15.99

(as of Aug 14,2020 06:39:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

GAME SPACE SORTED!

SECURE INSTALLATION:

We use powerful 3M VHB tape to hold your hanger in place, keeping your gear safe and secure – mount it right and it won’t let you down.

Tips for mounting your hanger:

Clean the surface

Mark location

Peel off backing sheet

Push hanger firmly into place

Leave for at least 24 hours

Now enjoy your hanger

UNIVERSAL CONTROLLER WALL HANGER



Self Adhesive Controller Holder

Made from strong plastic, it won’t bend or flex, and has been built to fit controllers of all shapes and sizes. Strong, stylish and can be mounted almost anywhere with the pre-fitted 3M tape – no need to screw holes or mess with complicated mounts – simple and practical.

The Universal Game Controller Holder truly is an accessory that makes sense in every way, and they come as a twin pack as standard, so that’s twice the reason to get yourself sorted, organized.

Hanger for desk, shelves and game-station

Universal design for all shapes and sizes

Strong 3M VHB adhesive tape

Raised tip for extra safety

Two Hangers Per Pack (Black)

ONE FOR ALL

UNIVERSAL FIT: A strong, lightweight and stylish hanger, created to fit a wide variety of game controllers. This attention to detail creates a truly unique home for your gear, and a safer and more secure home for your collection.

BLACK TWIN PACK

GET ORGANIZED: The Universal Game Controller Holder comes as a twin pack as standard, so you can hang all your controllers neatly and conveniently out of the way, preventing damage and keeping your game-space clutter free and organized.

HANG ANYWHERE

SECURE INSTALLATION : We use 3M VHB tape so you can install the hanger almost anywhere. Mount them on desks, shelves, cabinets, glass surfaces, rear of the TV/monitor, anywhere you need.

Game Controller Holder



This holder has been designed to fit a wide variety of controllers, keeping you gear sorted and space organized.

STRONG AND STYLISH DESIGN: Manufactured from high strength plastic, this holder wont bend or flex, and has been built with a solid base that perfectly fits the profile of the controller. Strong, stylish and can be mounted almost anywhere with the pre-fitted 3M tape – no need to screw holes or mess with complicated mounts – simple and practical.

SECURE INSTALLATION: Our Universal Game Controller mount comes with 3M VHBTM tape pre-fitted and can be installed almost anywhere – on desks, shelves, cabinets, glass surfaces, rear of the TV/monitor, and many more. GoPro trusts VHB to secure their cameras during extreme activities, so you can be assured it won’t let you, or your controllers down. Max Weight Limit: 1.5kg / 3.3lbs.

GET ORGANIZED: This Game Controller Holder comes as a twin pack as standard, so you can hang all your controllers neatly and conveniently out of the way, preventing damage and keeping your game-space clutter free and organized.

TWO PLAYER MODE: Comes as a set of 2, allowing you to store two controller nicely away, no more trying to find the second controller when your friends come around. This hanger will have them safely placed on the wall.