Game 2 vs. Columbus Edition – TheLeafsNation

The Maple Leafs had a lot to show after Game 1. The extremely knowledgeable lineup succumbed to Columbus’ offense-stifling system and saw a huge goose egg under their name on the scoreboard as an outcome.

There were a great deal of issues entering into Game2 Would Keefe show to us he’s not like Babcock and change after the very first game? Could they fix the neutral zone blockage? Would the huge names appear? Could the Leafs beat Korpisalo? Another loss, and the group would most likely discover themselves under a great deal of examination down 0-2

Yeah, Sheldon Keefe is not MikeBabcock If Babs was still training, he ‘d simply inform the pl’ y’ rs that they got ta be gud pros and keep constant on the rudder or some dumb motto, and trot out the precise very same lineup and play the precise very same method.

Instead, Keefe changed. I currently spoke about how Engvall drew into the lineup, however Keefe likewise switched Marner and Nylander in the leading 6, and both settled. Marner’s heavy concentrate on playmaking (and absence of a shot) enhanced Matthews’ shot, while Nylander and Tavares’ capability to do both complimented each other too. Meanwhile, Engvall headed out playing like somebody who didn’t wish to be scratched once again, which in turn enabled the 4th line to go out there a bit more, which offered Clifford more chances to be physical, like his …