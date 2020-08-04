Game 1 vs. Columbus Edition – TheLeafsNation

That’s right, everyone’s least preferred column is no longer weekly throughout the playoffs. Instead of every Friday, I’m now going to be doing it after every championship game, so that you all understand precisely what I’m believing entering into the next championship game, due to the fact that I understand you all appreciate my viewpoint.

The Leafs had a great proving in Game 1 of the playoffs, however regrettably for them, one bounce chose Columbus, and it was essentially over. It was definitely frustrating, however the series is far from over.

While this might appear like a bad thing, due to the fact that it suggests that the Blue Jackets even worse goalie shut us out (which is bad), however on the intense side, it suggests he’s most likely going to be betting the remainder of the series.

That bodes well for the remainder of the series, as Elvis Merzlikins has actually been the much better goalie of the 2 this year, and most likely ought to have gotten the Game 1 start.

Player Save % 5v5 dFSv% GSAA GAR Merzlikins 0.923 0.2 1056 118 Korpisalo 0.911 -0.23 4.76 6.9 Andersen 0.909 -0.59 -6.04 9.8

Merzlikins is substantially much better than Korpisalo in every regard, and while Korpisalo’s season was far better than Andersen’s, having the even worse goalie of the 2 in web for the Blue Jackets increases the Leafs opportunities of scoring objectives in this series, despite the fact that he shut them out in …