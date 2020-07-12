Gambler wins £91,000 after betting an eye-watering £55,000 on Liverpool winning the Premier League

A brave punter who bet on Liverpool to win the 2019/20 Premier League title has taken home a whopping £91,000.

Tony Ward, 53, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, placed an eye-watering £55,000 bet on Liverpool to win the league title back in October.

Despite Liverpool devoid of previously won the league for three decades, Tony put his faith in the team to lift the trophy.

His £55,000 bet originated in the inheritance he received after his mother Rose passed away in 2017.

Father-of-three Tony Ward placed his £55,000 inheritance on Liverpool to win the 2019/20 Premier League season back in October

Speaking after his win Tony said: ‘Liverpool were always looking like they could win the title. I picked them after a long, long debate.

‘It was a two-horse race between them and Manchester City, as far as I was concerned.

‘I’m an armchair supporter, really – I’ve actually been fan of Manchester United since i have was a young child!

‘[Mum] wouldn’t have minded what I did with the money – never. She liked a flutter! She liked the horses.

‘But I’d give it all back once again to still have her around. I cherished her.’

The temporary pause on football because of the lockdown meant Tony had to wait until June 27 for Liverpool to confirm their title win to see him bag his prize

The Manchester City fan placed his bet on Liverpool to win the league at 4/6 because that he thought the Reds looked a safer bet.

Tony, who used to work in a rival bookmakers but stopped before the lockdown, placed his bet at a local Ladbrokes branch on October 9.

With Liverpool asserting themselves as strong favourites throughout the league season, Tony’s bravery looked to be set to pay off.

However, the coronavirus lockdown in March meant he had to attend until the season restarted before Liverpool could confirm their league victory on June 25 and bag Tony his prize.

Tony had feared for his bet – which looked a dead cert before lockdown – because it could have been void if the rest of the matches were cancelled.

Tony plans to use his whopping prize to simply take his family on a large holiday, but doesn’t have any plans to gamble again any time soon

He said: ‘I would have got my stake back, I do believe, if the season have been cancelled. But that would have already been unfair.

‘Liverpool were that far clear. They only needed six points.

‘They had to play Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the two games after [the bet was placed].

‘I thought that when they could complete them I was going to win.’

The father-of-three won £91,666.66 which he plans on using to simply take his family on a large holiday.

When the Premier League season was paused, Liverpool only needed to win two more games to win the title and Tony had worried that his bet would be made void if the season was cancelled

He has no plans to gamble again anytime soon though. Tony said: ‘I certainly have not got any plans to place another bet on for that money again. I will not dive in.

‘I don’t bet just £5 or £10. I won’t just do it willy-nilly!

‘I’ve always liked a flutter – particularly when I was younger – but I’ve tried to be good over the last couple of years.

‘I only bet when I truly feel it. I just about knew when I stuck the bet on that Liverpool were going to take action.’

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said: ‘Liverpool won the Premier League easily in the end and delivered the goods for the confident customer.’