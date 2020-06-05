Gambian government demands investigation of police shooting death of citizen and former diplomat’s son in Georgia

Momodou Lamin Sisay, 39, was shot and killed in a standoff with police final Friday in Snellville, Georgia, simply exterior Atlanta. He was the son of Lare Sisay, a retired Gambian diplomat who labored for the United Nations Development Program.

Just earlier than four a.m. on May 29, Snellville police officers tried to tug over Momodou Lamin Sisay for a automobile tag violation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. Sisay did not pull over, prompting a automotive chase, it saId.

When the automotive finally stopped, officers approached it and informed Sisay to indicate his arms, however he didn’t comply, in accordance with the assertion. Sisay pointed a handgun at police, who fired again earlier than taking cowl behind their patrol automobiles, it stated.

The Snellville Police Department requested assist from the Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT workforce. During the standoff, Sisay pointed and fired his weapon on the SWAT officers, the assertion stated. One of them fired again, it stated.

Sisay, who lived in close by Lithonia, was pronounced lifeless on the scene, the GBI stated. No officer was injured.

The Gambian international affairs ministry said Tuesday it has requested the Gambian Embassy in Washington to “engage the relevant U.S. authorities including the State Department, to seek a transparent, credible and objective investigation in the matter.”

The embassy didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. The GBI, which helps native police with its investigation, declined to offer extra remark to CNN.

“He was a very pious and disciplined young man whose life was cut short brutally!” Lare Sisay wrote on Facebook.

The shooting comes as protests have erupted throughout the nation following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

African officers, in addition to multiple US embassies in Africa, have spoken out about George Floyd’s death. In a press release, the top of the African Union Commission condemned the killing and the “continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the United States of America.”



