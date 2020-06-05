Gambian government demands investigation of police shooting death of citizen and former diplomat’s son in Georgia

Momodou Lamin Sisay, 39, was shot and killed in a standoff with police final Friday in Snellville, Georgia, simply exterior Atlanta. He was the son of Lare Sisay, a retired Gambian diplomat who labored for the United Nations Development Program.

Just earlier than four a.m. on May 29, Snellville police officers tried to tug over Momodou Lamin Sisay for a automobile tag violation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement . Sisay did not pull over, prompting a automotive chase, it saId.

When the automotive finally stopped, officers approached it and informed Sisay to indicate his arms, however he didn’t comply, in accordance with the assertion. Sisay pointed a handgun at police, who fired again earlier than taking cowl behind their patrol automobiles, it stated.

The Snellville Police Department requested assist from the Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT workforce. During the standoff, Sisay pointed and fired his weapon on the SWAT officers, the assertion stated. One of them fired again, it stated.