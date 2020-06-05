Gambian government demands investigation of police shooting death of citizen and former diplomat’s son in Georgia

Momodou Lamin Sisay, 39, was shot and killed in a standoff with police final Friday in Snellville, Georgia, simply exterior Atlanta. He was the son of Lare Sisay, a retired Gambian diplomat who labored for the United Nations Development Program.
When the automotive finally stopped, officers approached it and informed Sisay to indicate his arms, however he didn’t comply, in accordance with the assertion. Sisay pointed a handgun at police, who fired again earlier than taking cowl behind their patrol automobiles, it stated.
The Snellville Police Department requested assist from the Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT workforce. During the standoff, Sisay pointed and fired his weapon on the SWAT officers, the assertion stated. One of them fired again, it stated.
Sisay, who lived in close by Lithonia, was pronounced lifeless on the scene, the GBI stated. No officer was injured.
The embassy didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. The GBI, which helps native police with its investigation, declined to offer extra remark to CNN.
“He was a very pious and disciplined young man whose life was cut short brutally!” Lare Sisay wrote on Facebook.
The shooting comes as protests have erupted throughout the nation following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.