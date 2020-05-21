Galway Festival retains original dates | Racing News

Horse Racing Ireland has actually revealed the Galway Festival will certainly stay a seven-day conference on its original dates this year.

However, there will certainly be considerable modifications to the conventional race program, with the opening up 2 days to host Flat races just, while the Wednesday, Thursday and also Friday cards will certainly be all National Hunt.

Scheduled to start on July 27, the conference will certainly wrap up with 2 all-Flat cards. The Galway Plate and also Galway Hurdle will certainly be worked on the Wednesday and also Thursday as regular.

Irish racing is readied to return behind gathered stringent brand-new methods in position at Naas on June 8. The changed component listing for July functions 47 conferences, 3 greater than in the original routine. In acknowledgment of the boosted work, there will certainly currently be 3 days (up from 2) on which no racing happens throughout the month.

HRI’s supervisor of racing Jason Morris stated: “We identify that there will certainly be a big need for possibilities to run and also our purpose is to offer all Flat steeds with their very first run as promptly as feasible adhering to the resumption of racing by using a well balanced program throughout every age teams, ranges and also groups. There will certainly be 53 Flat conferences as much as completion of July with this goal in mind.

“There will certainly likewise be 22 National Hunt components configured in between June 22 and also completion of July, contrasted to the matching of 17 conferences in the exact same duration in 2015, to provide for the needs of the dives steed populace.

“There will be eight-race cards run at every opportunity where stable capacity allows, with the protocols requiring one stable per horse for hygiene reasons.”