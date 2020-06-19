Galwan Valley: Ten Indian soldiers reportedly released by China

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



The cremation ceremony for one of the Indian soldiers killed took place on Thursday





China has freed 10 Indian soldiers adhering to a deadly clash between the two sides on Monday, in accordance with Indian media reports.

The Hindu newspaper, quoting military sources, said those released included a lieutenant-colonel and three majors.

The Indian government hasn’t confirmed the news headlines, nor confirmed that any one of its troops were missing.

The fight in the Galwan Valley left at the least 20 Indian soldiers dead and raised tensions involving the two powers.

China didn’t acknowledge any casualties among its forces, while at the least 76 Indian soldiers were injured. Both sides accused the other of an incursion.

The border between the two nations in your community is badly demarcated and will shift with topographical changes.

According to Shiv Aroor, a senior editor at India Today, the release of the Indian troops formed a significant factor of negotiations between the two sides on Wednesday.

The news comes after a graphic emerged on Thursday of the crude weapons reportedly utilized in the fight.

The photograph, which appears to show iron rods studded with nails, was passed to the BBC by a senior Indian military official on the India-China border, who said the weapons had been used by the Chinese.

Image caption



An image passed to the BBC by an Indian military official shows crude weapons purportedly used in the fight





Defence analyst Ajai Shukla, who first tweeted the image, described the use of such weapons as “barbarism”. The absence of firearms in the clash goes to a 1996 agreement between the two sides that guns and explosives be prohibited over the disputed stretch of the border, to deter escalation.

The image was widely shared on Twitter in India, prompting outrage from many social networking users. Neither Chinese or Indian officials have commented on it.

Media reports said troops clashed on ridges at a height of nearly 4,300m (14,000 ft) on steep terrain, with some soldiers falling in to the fast-flowing Galwan river in sub-zero temperatures.

First deaths in four decades

The two sides have brawled over the disputed border in recent weeks, but Monday’s clash was the first to ever lead to fatalities in at the least 45 years. Unconfirmed reports in Indian media said at least 40 Chinese soldiers died, but China is yet to issue any information about casualties.

Indian officials said their soldiers mixed up in clash have now been accounted for, following reports some were missing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said India had crossed the border twice, “provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides”, the AFP news agency reported.

China on Wednesday claimed “sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region” – a claim rebutted by India as “exaggerated and untenable”.

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh on Wednesday





Members of the public in both nations have since staged protests over the clashes in the disputed Himalayan border area, while officials have spoken cautiously and moved towards a diplomatic resolution.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the foreign ministers of both countries had phone conversation on Wednesday on the developments and “agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner”.

“Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” Mr Srivastava was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India news agency.

An Indian government statement after Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s conversation with China’s Wang Yi said Chinese forces tried to erect a structure on the Indian side of the de facto border, the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The statement accused the Chinese of a “premeditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties” and urged China to “take corrective steps”.

Meanwhile, a Chinese statement quoted Mr Wang as saying: “China again expresses strong protest to India and demands the Indian side launches a thorough investigation… and stop all provocative actions to ensure the same things do not happen again.”

Why were there no guns?

The Galwan river valley in Ladakh, using its harsh climate and high-altitude terrain, is close to Aksai Chin, a disputed area claimed by India but controlled by China.

This is not initially the two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought without conventional firearms on the border. India and China have a brief history of face-offs and overlapping territorial claims along the a lot more than 3,440km (2,100 mile), badly drawn LAC separating both sides.

The last firing on the border happened in 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in a remote pass in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The clash was variously described by former diplomats being an ambush and an accident. But no bullets have been fired since.

At the root of the is a 1996 bilateral agreement that says “neither side shall open fire… conduct blast operations or hunt with guns or explosives within two kilometres of the Line of Actual Control”.

But there have been other tense confrontations along the border in recent weeks. In May Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanged physical blows on the border at Pangong Lake, also in Ladakh, and in the north-eastern Indian state of Sikkim countless miles to the east.

India has accused China of sending thousands of troops into Ladakh’s Galwan Valley and says China occupies 38,000 sq km (14,700 sq miles) of its territory. Several rounds of talks within the last few three decades have did not resolve the boundary disputes.