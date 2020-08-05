Gallup poll: Supreme Court approval rating highest in over a decade

Fifty- 8 percent of Americans authorize of the task the court is doing, up from 54% in 2015, according to the survey.

But the survey reveals remarkable swings in how Democrats and Republicans see the court.

Sixty percent of Republicans authorized of the court this year, down 13% from2019 For Democrats, 56% authorized, up from simply 38% one year back.

Independents, at 57%, likewise had a favorable view of the court. The partisan rankings for the court are the closest throughout ideological lines that Gallup has actually taped given that2000

.