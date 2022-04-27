TV aliq. Gallstone disease is caused by stones in the gallbladder and bile ducts, sometimes in the bile ducts. According to statistics, most people have gallstones, but only about 10% have symptoms. Let’s try to present gallstone disease.

Gallbladder and stones

The gallbladder is a small sac that holds 50-80 grams of bile. It is a fluid that the body needs to absorb fat. If bile stops, its components begin to settle and crystallize. This is how stones are formed, which increase in size or multiply over the years. Experts believe that the disease may not manifest for decades, but it can also have acute symptoms and complications.

Bile is composed of different components. That is why the stones differ in their composition. The following types of gallstones are distinguished:

v Cholesterol derived from cholesterol and its derivatives;

v limestone, where calcium salts predominate,

v pigments derived from bilirubin pigment.

Most often, the stones are mixed, the size of which varies from 0.1 mm to 5 cm. Very small stones are called gallstones. They usually occur at the beginning of gallstone disease. However, some people may develop a stone from the beginning that gradually grows in size.

Stones usually occur for the following 3 reasons.

The first is the bile duct, the accumulation of bile in the gallbladder and the crystallization of its salts. Stomach (physically inactive life), overeating, abuse of spicy, sour and smoked foods contribute to gallstones.

The second is constipation, as well as irregular eating (eating once) during the day.

Third, metabolic disorders, especially those related to cholesterol metabolism. It occurs in various diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, gout, atherosclerosis, kidney disease.

Hepatic edema

Pain in the body occurs when stones come out of the bile ducts and clog them. As a result, the flow of bile is disrupted, the walls of the gallbladder are stretched and a hepatic congestion occurs. It manifests itself as pain in the right groin, which radiates to the right shoulder blade, shoulder and neck. The pain is accompanied by vomiting, itchy skin, fever, and sometimes jaundice. Virtually everyone is familiar with these seizures and knows how to alleviate them. Some people lie on their right side, squeezing themselves on a hot stove. Others are helped by painkillers and antispasmodics (on doctor’s advice).

However, there are four situations in which an ambulance needs to be called.

v When hepatic edema first occurs.

v When a pain attack lasts for more than 5 hours.

Congestion is accompanied by jaundice, fever and vomiting.

v The pains become strong and excruciating.

There are several forms of gallstone disease.

v: Seizure, painful.- It is more typical for young and middle-aged people. Severe, seizures usually occur with physical exertion or eating disorders. The disease is prone to recurrence.

v: Torpedo shape.– Typical of people aged 40-50. Pain attacks are less common. The pain is dull, oppressive, excruciating, longer lasting, but not as severe as in the previous case.

v Secret form.– It is more typical for people over 40-50 years old, when there is one big stone in the gallbladder, usually of cholesterol nature. The patient may not have any complaints for a long time and the stone will be detected during a random sonographic examination.

v Dyspeptic form.– Related to digestive disorders. Occurs in 63-68% of all cases. Disorders are mainly with the use of fatty, fried, spicy foods, frequent consumption of carbonated beverages. Patients have regular nausea, heaviness after eating, nausea, and a bitter taste in the mouth for many years.

Studies have shown that in 33% of cases, gallstones are asymptomatic, regardless of age. And the pain or indigestion is so weak that the person does not pay much attention, thinking, “maybe I have not digested something, it will pass.”

A little story

Thus, the younger the patient, the more severe the pain syndrome, and the older the patient, the more “dumb” or “weakly expressed” the scenario, although the likelihood of stones growing does not decrease. At the same time, young people have fewer complications and the disease is relatively easy to overcome. And the older a person gets, the more complicated and dangerous the complications.

Gallstone disease in older people is often associated with erosive-ulcerative lesions of the stomach and duodenum. Therefore, even with a slight suspicion, you should be examined by a doctor and gallstone disease should not be left untreated. Doctors prescribe different types of tests that give a clear idea of ​​the gallbladder.

Forget about spices

Although gallstones are mixed in their composition, they are mainly composed of cholesterol. Therefore, the goal of the diet is to reduce the amount of cholesterol in the blood. To do this, you need to limit the consumption of animal fats and sugars.

To avoid cholesterol, eat more fiber-rich foods (wheat bran, buckwheat, hercules, fruits and vegetables). Dietary fiber stimulates the movement of bile, regulates metabolism and intestinal function. Eat small amounts of food 4-5 times a day. All food should have a normal temperature, neither too cold nor too hot.

To reduce the density of bile, drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day. It is advisable to eat more cooked or oven-cooked foods and limit fried foods. Try not to eat too much fatty foods and spicy foods (mustard, hot peppers, marinades and smoked meats).

To ensure the optimal composition of bile, the diet should include sufficient amounts of protein, such as cottage cheese, lean fish, beef or veal, chicken breast, buckwheat, oatmeal, mushrooms, vegetable soups with meatballs. Strictly limit the amount of pastry and sugar.

MEDICAL MEDICINE

Against gallstones

v Take equal amounts of dried camel seeds, nettle leaves, corn stalks, sprig leaves. Take 1 part of dry herb mixture. The daily dose is to pour 400 grams of cold water on 1 tablespoon of dry mixture, keep for 6 hours, then put on the fire, bring to the boil and cook on low heat for 5 minutes. Cover the pot with a lid, leave it to cool. Squeeze the resulting solution, take 300 grams several times a day. The course of treatment is 2 weeks.

v Take dried evergreen flowers and sunflower. Mix 2 parts of deciduous and 1 part of sunflower flowers. Take 3 g / g of dry mixture, add 1 liter of water, leave for 10 hours, then cook for 7 minutes. Leave to cool, squeeze. Drink 100 grams 1 hour after eating the resulting solution. The course of treatment is 3 weeks, after which give a break of 1 week and repeat the course.

v Drink 1 tablespoon of unrefined olive oil on an empty stomach every day.

Milk thistle seeds contain a biologically active substance called silymarin. It has the ability to restore liver cells and improve metabolism. Make tea with dried curd seeds. Take 1 teaspoon of seeds, add 1 cup of boiling water. Leave for 10 minutes. Squeeze the tincture well and drink it as a tea twice a day.

v Green apple juice is useful. Drink 100 grams of juice 3 times a day, 30 minutes before eating. Make 1 month.

v In case of small stones in the gallbladder, use a mummy. Dissolve 1 gram of mummy in 1 liter of water, drink 1 glass of the obtained solution 3 times a day, 30 minutes before eating. Do it for 10 days, then take a break for 5 days. 12 grams of mummy will be needed for the whole treatment.

v Use pumpkin porridge in the morning and evening.

Prepared by Shushanik KOSYAN

Published in the 11th issue of “TV Channel” weekly