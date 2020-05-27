Galleries in Europe open doors as lockdown lifts – in pictures | World news

By
Jasyson
-

While galleries as well as galleries throughout the UK stay shut, social organizations abroad are starting to invite site visitors as lockdown alleviates

Compiled by

Main photo:.
Visitors consider Raphael’s Sistine Madonna in the Old Masters Gallery at the Zwinger royal residence complicated in Dresden,Germany
Photograph: Matthias Rietschel/GettyImages

Source link

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR