Gallagher Premiership restart: Things to look out for | Rugby Union News





After 5 long months away, Premiership rugby is back this weekend

After 5 months without Premiership rugby, we take a look at a few of the talking points ahead of the competitors’s reboot on Friday …

Gallagher Premiership’s reboot components:

Harlequins vs Sale (Friday, 7.45 pm)

Worcester vs Gloucester (Saturday, 12.30 pm)

Exeter vs Leicester Tigers (Saturday, 2pm)

Bath vs London Irish (Saturday, 3pm)

Bristol vs Saracens (Saturday, 4.30 pm)

Northampton vs Wasps (Sunday, 3pm)

The Tuilagi element

Has there been a more prominent Premiership transfer in history? Certainly Manu Tuilagi’s switch from Leicester to Sale has actually been the talk of rugby on these coasts throughout lockdown and beyond.

Contractual concerns at the Tigers saw 6 gamers leave, however none more substantial than England centre Tuilagi – the 29- year-old having actually just ever lined out for one club considering that his expert profession started in …