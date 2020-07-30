Galaxy Z Flip 5G now up for preorder if you’d rather not wait for the Note 20

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the 5G version of the foldable phone it released earlier this year, is now available for preorder as an unlocked device on Samsung.com. Prices start at $1,499.99, a $70 premium over the previous LTE version. Along with 5G connectivity, that price gets you a slightly upgraded Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Otherwise, the two phones are almost identical.

Samsung is widely expected to announce a host of new devices at its Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event on August 5th, including the new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Z Fold is a tablet-sized device that folds to become the size of a smartphone, while the Z Flip is a more traditional flip phone device that folds in half to become more compact. The Z Fold 2 will reportedly also support 5G. We initially expected the Z Flip 5G to make an appearance at Unpacked before Samsung announced it earlier this month.

If you’d rather not wait, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is available to preorder now in either bronze or gray. Samsung’s site says the phone should start shipping by August 7th, at which point it says the phone will be available in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions online from AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Amazon, and Samsung’s own site with the usual trade-in discounts. Just don’t blame us if you start feeling buyer’s remorse when Samsung announces its new devices next week.