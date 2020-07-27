Galaxy Unpacked teaser reveals all incoming devices

August 5 will bring us the most recent Samsung flagship devices including 5 items. The star of the program will be the Galaxy Note20 series however we’re likewise visiting the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (the follower to the Galaxy Fold).

Alongside these 2, Samsung will debut the Galaxy Tab S7 series in addition to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy BudsLive The newest discount video for the occasion validates all 5 devices will undoubtedly go for the keynote and provides us brief sneak peeks.

The video begins with the brand-new Mystic Bronze colorway which appears to be the brand-new flagship color for Samsung’sdevices We then see what seems a dismantled Z Fold 2 at the 0: 06 mark with all its parts nicely set out. The clip then shifts to a test of the Note20’s S Pen stylus in addition to a number of hectic shots of numerous style sketches, parts and even the retail box of the Note20 at the 0: 17 mark.

Samsung’s Digital City school situated in Suwon, South Korea where the huge occasion will happen likewise makes a short look in the video. Finally, we are revealed the shapes of all 5 items as the video pertains to an end.